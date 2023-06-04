Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, getting ‘increasingly difficult’ for him

Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino’s eight-month pregnant girlfriend is not happy to see him interact with other women, especially his former flames.



Alfallah, who is 54 years younger than the Scarface actor, 83, has reportedly barred his former girlfriend and close friend Lucila Sola from visiting their home, per RadarOnline.

Sources close to the 29-year-old, shared that the she has “banned” Sola from coming over to The Godfather star’s home in Los Angeles.

Daily Mail also reported that it has become “increasingly difficult” for Pacino and Sola, who dated Al for four years before they split in 2015, “to get face time” as Noor “keeps trying” to put Sola “away from Al” and this had been happening “over the last few months.”

The insider also added that Noor’s relationship with Al has become “more serious.”

Despite Pacino and Sola ending their relationship over eight years ago, the two have reportedly remained close, and the elderly actor has even continued to play the role of “stepfather” with his ex’s daughter Camila Morrone.

The Scent of a Woman actor is also rumoured to be the one to introduce Morrone to her former boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio, back in 2017.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022. The pair first sparked romance rumours when they were pictured grabbing dinner together.

Sources told Page Six last year that the couple had actually been quietly dating since the pandemic.

Alfallah graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts before continuing her studies at the University of California Los Angeles, where she obtained a master’s degree in film and TV producing, according to Deadline. Currently, she works as a producer.