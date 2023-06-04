Oscar Isaac invites Pedro Pascal in 'Spider-Verse'

Oscar Isaac wanted his best friend Pedro Pascal to become an 'Old Spider-Person' if he joined the Spider-Verse world.
Speaking to British GQ, Issac, who played Miguel O'Hara in the animated film, said, “Let's find something for him," adding, "He should be a Spider-Person — like a cranky, old Spider-Person."
Earlier, Pascal told Wired about his close friendship of two decades with the Moonknight star.
“I met him through a play we did together in 2005," he recounted. "An Off Broadway show where we were getting $500 a week, before taxes."
Meanwhile, the duo also worked together in the 2019 action film Triple Frontier also starring Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, and Garrett Hedlund.
In other news, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has assured that he will put in double efforts if he is selected for the live-action Miles Morales role.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, “I guess you would get more than the voice if I was to play it,” revealing his approach to live-action roles compared to animation. “I would get in shape, take the steps and time to really slim, slim, slim up. Shave this beard. Go into afro-mode, and take out the braids. And I would just put my entire being into that performance.”
Brad Pitt reveals how a disappointing film taught him a lesson
Kourtney cut a casual figure for a night out with her hubby Travis Barker
The actor is promoting his new Netflix film
Eva Longoria speaks on women not getting opportunity in the industry
Bad Bunny opens up about taking long breaks from social media
The members had the opportunity of asking each other for whatever they wanted