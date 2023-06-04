'Yellowstone' star hypes up story expansion as series cancelled

Yellowstone has been cancelled; however, star Piper Perabo teased the Dutton story still has many aspects to explore.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Summer Higgins, on the hit Peacock series, said, "If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor [Sheridan] is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he's doing and he wants to expand the whole thing."



She added, "Even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."

The star reflected on the show's much-anticipated finale status amid the ongoing writers' strike.

"I know [creator] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening," she continued. "And one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don't know what's gonna happen."

Meanwhile, Yellowstone has ordered several spinoff series to continue the universe, including 1923, 1883, 6666, and a Matthew McConaughey-led unnamed show.