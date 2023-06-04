'Yellowstone' star hypes up story expansion as series cancelled

Yellowstone has been cancelled; however, star Piper Perabo teased the Dutton story still has many aspects to explore.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Summer Higgins, on the hit Peacock series, said, "If it were up to me, I would want it to keep going, but I know that Taylor [Sheridan] is writing the prequels and he has all these things that he's doing and he wants to expand the whole thing."
She added, "Even though Yellowstone might be ending, there may be so many more things to come."
The star reflected on the show's much-anticipated finale status amid the ongoing writers' strike.
"I know [creator] Taylor Sheridan was writing before the strike was happening," she continued. "And one of the fun things about working on a Sheridan show is that you really don't know what's gonna happen."
Meanwhile, Yellowstone has ordered several spinoff series to continue the universe, including 1923, 1883, 6666, and a Matthew McConaughey-led unnamed show.
They went on to sell around 2,392,666 copies of their album on the first day of release
Carpenter also shared his thoughts on remakes of his films in general
The 24 year old admitted that she would keep her distance but that “nobody lost their minds"
Working with Heritage Auctions, Comisar hopes to provide fans with a chance to own a piece of their favorite shows
Sweeney mentioned that her grandmother has always been a strong supporter and fan of her work
Jim and Michelle assert that their family is normal but has experienced both joys and heartbreaks in the public eye