Rupert Everett lashes out at ‘outrageous’ media coverage of Phillip Schofield’s affair

British actor Rupert Everett has recently called out media for its outrageous coverage Phillip Schofield’s affair scandal.



In a new interview with Channel 4, Everett said that the coverage of Phillip’s affair is “homophobic” and should be “dropped” by the media.

Speaking about Phillip, My Best Friend’s Wedding actor stated, “What’s he done? He’s married and has had an affair with someone that’s legal to have an affair with.

“Unless there’s something else that we haven’t heard about they should drop it,” remarked the 64-year-old.

Rupert noted that the way Phillip is being targeted after opening up about his affair, “is outrageous, this kind of Puritan fascism that’s going on”.

“If it’s just about him having an affair and lying to his agency – why can’t you lie to your agent?” questioned the actor.

Rupert explained that the “affair was not the business of anyone but Phillip”, not even his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby.

“Everything about today is insane. But that is another moment of insanity unless there’s something they have about him, having an affair and being married,” he mentioned.

Rupert added, “That’s his business. It’s not our business. It’s not Holly’s business.”

“The fact that it’s on the front pages of all our newspapers – we’ve got so many more important things to talk about,” he concluded.