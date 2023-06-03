Tom Holland says THIS Spider-Man movie is the best

Tom Holland was recently seen in 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland, who has been portraying the live-action Spider-Man since 2016, has revealed his favorite Spider-Man movie from the several hits that Marvel and Sony have made.

To everyone’s surprise, Tom Holland's favorite Spider-Man movie is one he has nothing to do with. He told the Associated Press on Thursday night that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best Spider-Man movie ever made.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working."

“But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, named Across the Spider-Verse was released in theatres on Friday.

The movie brings back Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as the voices of Miles Morales/ Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman and has received incredibly positive reviews. The sequel currently has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Holland, who was recently seen in The Crowded Room, told Variety that Spider-Man 4 is currently in the talks but has been put on hold in solidarity with the writers’ strike.