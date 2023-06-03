Holly Willoughby will reportedly be joined by two hosts after Phillip Schofield removal

Reports claim that one of the hosts will be 52 year old Craig Doyle on Wednesdays and Thursdays

Host of This Morning Holly Willoughby will reportedly be joined by two new co-hosts after the resignation of Phillip Schofield.

Reports claim that one of the hosts will be 52-year-old Craig Doyle on Wednesdays and Thursdays along with the 38 years old Josie Gibson who will be hosting with Willoughby on Monday and Tuesday.

“Josie's bubbly personality is just what the show needs to bounce back from a nightmare few weeks,” a source told The Sun. “She's larger than life and will ease the pressure on Holly, who viewers will be glued to after the loss of her long time telly partner. Craig has also been lined up and it's a sign that the permanent role is his for the taking. Viewers have taken to him straight away and, not only is he easy on the eye, but he's a natural in front of the camera.”

This report comes after Josie broke her silence amid the cheating scandal surrounding Schofield when host Alison Hammond announced the news, saying: “Holly will be back on Monday with Josie.”

She took to social media a handful of hours after the announcement, showing herself enjoying a horse ride with Reggie, her four year old son.