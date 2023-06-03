Riley Keough is ‘touched’ by fans’ reactions to her role in ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

Riley Keough received high praise for her portrayal of the titular character in Daisy Jones & the Six, which is a Fleetwood Mac–inspired show adapted from the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid of the same name.

However, before she starred in the show, she was never really a singer and practiced to sing for the show.

In an interview with Variety, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley talked about the reactions she received from fans when they discovered that she never sang before.

“I’m really touched when people say that, because I don’t hear myself that way,” Keough said the surprise from fans when they discover she doesn’t regularly sing.

“And I’m just so grateful that I slid on through feeling like a professional singer somehow. I mean, we had so much time rehearsing and we had a huge team of people who were helping us through… we had so much time together, and so much rehearsal time, that’s not typical.”

She continued, “That really was extremely effective. And was the only way we were able to feel, in my opinion, like we knew what we were doing. Because some of us, especially Sam and myself, if you’d put us up on a stage, like two weeks after we were cast, it would have been very different than what you see in the show. And very embarrassing.”

Of the music from the show, Keough thought it was great. “I feel like I’ve been listening to these songs for three years straight,” Keough said. “And over and over again. I’ve never listened to songs more. I mean, the songs are so incredible.”