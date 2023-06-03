Al Pacino is 'still together' with his baby mama Noor Alfallah: Source

Al Pacino is still romancing his baby mama Noor Alfallah despite reports claiming that the couple is no more together.

Debunking rumours of their separation, an insider told Page Six that The Godfather star and his ladylove, who is 54 years his junior, are “still together.”

This comes after it was reported that the actor demanded a paternity test from Alfallah as he had doubts about the baby, she is conceiving, to be his child.

The Scarface actor was “shocked” upon learning that he is going to be a dad as he has some medical complications which typically causes infertility

However, his doubts vanished after the DNA test proved that the soon-to-be-born child is his baby, as reported by TMZ.

Since the news of their pregnancy broke, there has been speculations that the duo is not together with an insider claiming that Pacino “actually thought their relationship was over a long time ago.”

The source said that Pacino has had his “lawyers working on this for months.”

Pacino sparked dating rumours with Alfallah after they were spotted grabbing dinner back in April 2022, however, sources claim the two have been dating since Covid19 pandemic.

“She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” an insider said at the time. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”