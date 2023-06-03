'Barbie' designer shares shocking info about film

Barbie's production designer Sarah Greenwood disclosed the film set added so much pink colour to the creation of the doll universe that it caused a global shortage.

The designer revealed the shooting created a scarcity of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint, according to Indiewire.

"The world ran out of pink," Greenwood revealed.

Moreover, the writer-cum-director Greta Gerwig told Architectural Digest, "Maintaining the 'kid-ness' was paramount," adding, "I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much."

She added that extensive details were put in to depict what "made me love Barbie when I was a little girl."

In other news, Ryan Gosling has addressed criticism of being "too old" to play Ken's character in the film.

During an interview with GQ, the 42-year-old dismissed the critics, saying, "It is funny, this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?" the Oscar nominee continued. "And everyone was fine with that, for him to have a job that is nothing. But suddenly, it's like, 'No, we've cared about Ken this whole time.' No, you didn't. You never did.

"You never cared. Barbie never ** with Ken. That's the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told," the La La Land star added.