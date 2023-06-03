'The Idol' has no 'method acting, Lily-Rose Depp confirms

Lily-Rose Depp has said the upcoming controversial HBO series, The Idol's cast sanity remained intact during the shoot as the series featured no method acting.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Johnny Depp's daughter said, "I don't think anybody went full Method — nobody lost their minds."



Moreover, Depp also discussed Abel Tesfaye or The Weekend character.

"Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don't want to reveal too much about where Abel's character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him," adding, "I'd be like, 'He's in his zone right now.'"

The Weeknd also opened up to the extent he went for reshoots of HBO's upcoming drama, which impacted his health.

During an interview with W Magazine, Tesfaye said, "Film and TV is a new creative muscle for me," the Canadian singer continued. "I don't release my music until I think it is great. Why would this be any different?"

"My secret skill is that I don't panic. When everyone around me is worried, I get very still. But I did panic when I lost my voice. I had to rest and reflect and think about The Weeknd and Tedros and all that had happened with the show," the Canadian rockstar said.

Meanwhile, The Idol has been under the scanner since its production as reports about graphic abuse raised eyebrows in the showbiz industry.

The series also went through several reshoots after director Amy Seimetz exited the project.

The show follows the story of a budding pop idol (Lily-Rose Depp) and her entangled relationship with cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye).