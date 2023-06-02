'The Last Of Us' star Bella Ramsey perturbed by daddy furore surrounding Pedro Pascal

The Last Of Us star Bella Ramsey expressed concern for her on-screen dad figure Pedro Pascal after the show popularised him as ‘daddy’ on the internet.

During a conversation Vanity Fair the starlet admitted she’s worried the craze has gone out of control and wondered whether Pascal is still loving it.

“I very much played into it at the beginning, but now I’m worried it’s gone too far,” Ramsey, said. “I don’t know whether he’s still loving it; I need to ask him.”

She added, “He’s a global phenomenon as he should be, because he’s pretty spectacular.”

In a recent discussion during The Hollywood Reporter’s roundtable Pascal admitted he’s ‘having fun with it’.

“Yeah, I am having fun with it,” he said.

“[The daddy thing] seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie [in ‘The Last of Us’]. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

The dad fever consuming the internet hasn’t however bothered Pascal who admitted he’s “your cool, slutty daddy” at The Last of Us red carpet.

Pascal’s forthcoming projects include queer Western short film “Strange Way of Life,” directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

“It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question,” Pascal said.