Former ‘This Morning’ host Phillip Schofield explains how his affair began

Former host of This Morning Phillip Schofield revealed how his relationship with a much younger man began on the show. He said that it started with a kiss in the dressing room followed by “five or six” sexual encounters.
The 61 year old TV presenter said the kiss took place at the ITV studios when the man was 20 years old. When asked if any romantic or sexual encounters took place while he was still a minor, Schofield claimed: “God no. In my statement, it says 'consensual relationship, fully legal' I mean, that [the statement] was approved by both sides.”
He added: “He'd been working at the show for a few months and we'd become mates, we were mates. Around the studios we'd hang out together, chat to each other, that sort of stuff.”
He initially met the young man when he was 15 years old in drama school, after which he asked Schofield to get him a job. That led to him getting a job as a production assistant at ITV when he turned 18 years old.
He continued, explaining: “And then in my dressing room one day something happened which obviously, I will regret forever for him and for me - mostly him. That happened maybe four or five times over the next few months, and I know it's unforgivable but we weren't boyfriends, we weren't in a relationship. I was really in a mess with my sexuality at the time and it just happened.”
She grew emotional as she admitted that watching his new interview was “really painful"
Mark Hamill rose to fame with his iconic portrayal of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars series
Phillip Schofield reveals his affair with runner began when he was 20 years old.
Jessica Biel wants Justin Timberlake to go to couple’s therapy amid fears their marriage is in jeopardy
Reese Witherspoon’s staggering net worth earned her this title
Kim Kardashian says she warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance before dating