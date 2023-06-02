Jessica Biel forcing Justin Timberlake to go for marriage counseling: Here's why

Jessica Biel is reportedly forcing husband Justin Timberlake to go for marriage counseling as she fears their marriage is at risk.

The Sinner actor reportedly believes another round of couple's therapy could save their relationship from falling apart like it did at the time of the actor-singer’s scandal.

A friend of the couple split to Radar Online, "They've worked hard to keep things together. She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."

The insider said that Biel is managing their home and kids, Silas and Phineas, while Timberlake works around his hectic schedule, however, she really wants them to go for marriage counselling.

"Jessica knows Justin is going to be gone for the better part of a year, and she can't travel with him because of their kids," the source shared.

"She wants the two of them to go back into counseling to sort out their feelings and their future. She believes that is what saved their marriage the last time."

Back in 2019, Timberlake was captured getting cosy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans despite being married to Biel.

The Friends with Benefits later issued a public apology to his wife, noting that that "nothing happened" between him and Wainwright during their night out.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he said at the time.