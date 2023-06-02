Kartik Aaryan's 'Luka Chuppi': Director Laxman Utekar responds to rumours of sequel

Laxman Utekar's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' releases today, June 2

Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar has finally responded to the rumours of Kartik Aaryan's film getting a sequel.

Laxman dashed down the rumours for now but has also admitted that he does have plans to make a sequel whenever a suitable plot clicks in his mind.

The Mimi director told Pinkvilla, “As of now, no. There is no thought of making Luka Chuppi 2.”

He continued: “But in the future maybe after Chhava, definitely because it's a very interesting subject, so why not. As of now, nothing has been clicked but if something does then definitely, I would love to make Luka Chuppi 2.”

At present, Laxman’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan has released today.

During the interview, the filmmaker also opened up about how he came up with the script of this romantic-comedy film.

The Tapaal director said: “After Mimi I was looking for a subject, and my writers came up with this idea. They came up with the story, and I liked it.”

“It was about a middle-class joint family, a couple living together… and what I liked about the story is that in our country every person wants to have his own house, and for that, he battles so many challenges.”

Luka Chuppi was released in 2019. The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana.