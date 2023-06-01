Harrison Ford reflects on parenting regret: ‘be better father if not successful actor’

Harrison Ford has recently reflected on parenting regret, revealing that he was mostly out of town because of his work commitment.



In a new interview with Esquire for its cover story, Ford discussed about his personal life while promoting his upcoming movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Citing his Hollywood Reporter interview from February, the Star Wars actor remarked, “I think that’s tantamount to ‘I know who the (expletive) I am’.”

He continued, “I still get (expletive) about from my wife, like I don’t take mental health seriously.”

Ford pointed out, “I do take mental health seriously. I was trying to say, as I explained to my wife: It’s that I accommodate all of the flaws that people go to psychiatrists to accommodate, because I accept my flaws.”

“I don't accept them, I own them,” he stated.

The actor noted, “And certainly, the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I've been out of town for most of my life.”

However, Ford confessed, “I can tell you this. If I'd been less successful, I'd probably be a better parent.”

Back in 2010, Ford spoke to Independent about parenting kids despite their age gaps.

“I've got five kids in total, so it's not my first rodeo. Yeah, obviously, I'm getting older but I don't relate to it very much. It doesn't interest me as something to dwell on. I have a 9-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a 9-year-old,” he commented.

“My older children have taught me a lot about parenting. My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I’m a little better at it now.”