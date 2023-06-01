Sam Neill going to auction off Jurassic Park collectables to raise funds for UNICEF UK

Sam Neill will reportedly auction off Jurassic Park collectables to support UNICEF UK.



According to Independent, the New Zealand actor revealed what he will give away for auction, which is organised by Propstore and will be held later this month in Los Angeles.

“My Jurassic Park boots, along with my Jurassic World hat, scarf, shirt, and jacket are up for auction at Propstore’s entertainment memorabilia live auction on June 28,” said the 75-year-old.

The actor explained, “These boots were made for kicking dinosaurs, in the words of the old song. And indeed they did, in the first Jurassic Park. I ran for miles in them.”

“These items are utterly unique, possibly even iconic if you’re a fan,” he stated.

Neill added, “The full proceeds will go towards helping support refugee children through the vital and incredible work of UNICEF UK.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actor’s two valuable items from the 2022’s movie Jurassic World: Dominion that will go under the hammer included hat and jacket. Both are worth between $ 10,000 to $ 20,000.

Moreover, other items from Neill’s collection included his boots from the original 1993 Jurassic Park film, which estimated at between $6,000 and $12,000.

Meanwhile, Propstore’s live auction will take place from June 28 to June 30.