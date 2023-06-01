Amanda Holden, judge on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ attacks “snowflakes and wokery”

She made the comment when complimenting comedian Markus Birdman for his “edgy” jokes

English media personality Amanda Holden criticized “snowflakes and wokery” during the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final recently. She made the comment when complimenting comedian Markus Birdman for his “edgy” jokes.

The 52 year old judge was impressed by Birdman, who made jokes about following around children and his 13 year old daughter being a prostitute. She stated: “For all the snowflakes and all the wokery and everything else that's out there, I applaud you because this is the way forward, not the other way.”

Birdman joked during his routine: “You don't know fatherly pride until you see your then-13 year old daughter play a ‘lady of the night’ and absolutely nail it.”

He added: “Any women here? I no longer make jokes at the expense of women, which is a shame, because I had some really good ones.”

He also made a comment about following one’s dreams: “Dreams are like children, if you follow them too long, people get very suspicious.”

He went on to discuss his experience with suffering a stroke followed by a comment making fun of Bruno Tonioli. “A few years ago I could barely string a sentence together and it's really great for Bruno to recreate that for me this evening.”