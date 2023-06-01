‘This Morning’ former host Phillip Schofield puts luxury apartment with wife up for sale

Reports claim that this was where he spent "Playtime Thursdays” with the young man he had an affair with

Former host of This Morning Phillip Schofield has put up his luxury apartment which he shared with his wife up for sale. Reports claim that this apartment was where he used to spend "Playtime Thursdays” with the young man he had an affair with.

The 61 year old TV presenter and his wife Stephanie Lowe have reportedly put their luxury two room apartment located in South London up on the market for the same price that they got it for back in 2012 after it had just been built, £1.2million.

The listing showed that the previous asking price has been reduced by a whopping £100,000.This pent house was used by the presenter for secret meet ups with his young lover after which he would leave the next morning in a taxi that was paid for by the network ITV, according to fellow ex-This Morning host Eamonn Holmes.

A source told The Sun: “It has been on the market for a while now. Apparently there has been one offer recently but the buyer dropped out. It seems like the Schofields are now unfussed about making a profit and just want rid of it since their split.”