Arjun Kapoor on GF Malaika Arora's pregnancy rumours: 'It should not be assumed'

Arjun Kapoor has finally responded to the false rumours concerning Malaika Arora's pregnancy; the actor says it should not be assumed.

In November 2022, rumours began circulating all over social media about Malaika expecting a baby with Arjun.

The Gunday actor did not utter much over the rumours, but he has noe finally broken his silence.

Arjun stated: “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private.”

“There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession."

"There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience.”

“We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important.”

“At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, reports India Today.