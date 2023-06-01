Tom Holland, Zendaya’s fourth ‘Spider-Man’ with confirmed, but delayed by writers’ strike

Marvel fans were treated to good news and bad news simultaneously as producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the fourth instalment of Spider-Man was in the works.

While, Tom Holland and Zendaya will be coming back to the Marvel Studios to film the movie, the production is likely to be delayed by the writers’ strike.



In an interview with Variety, Pascal said, “Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are.”

She continued, “We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

The last film in the franchise came in 2021 with the blockbuster release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the movie Holland, 27, returns as Peter Parker and Zendaya, 26, as MJ to a world that learned of his superhero identity. Wishing to return to the way things were before everyone knew he was Spider-Man, Peter enlists help from Doctor Strange to change the course of history.

Sony boss Tom Rothman was much more reserved when asked about the future of the franchise. “If I told you, I’d have to kill you,” he responded coyly.

The writers’ strike began earlier this month after the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a deal following six weeks of negotiations.

Since then, movies and television shows such as Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, Hacks and more have not been able to move forward with production.

The impact of the strike is anticipated to cause a Hollywood shutdown not seen since COVID, and not felt since the last WGA strike took place 15 years ago.