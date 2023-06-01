Ezra Miller row never put 'The Flash' at risk, producer says

DC's tentpole The Flash was too big to cancel as producer Barbara Muschietti dismissed earlier rumours Warner Bros. was considering shelving the film to escape Ezra Miller's erratic behaviour fallout.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the producer responded to the reported movie shelved option as, "Not at all. No. That was never real."



Moreover, Andy Muschietti talked about Miller's recovery, who uses they/them pronouns.

"We have a lot of empathy in general for people who need help, especially with mental health issues. That's why they are taking the necessary steps to deal with their recovery, and we support them in that.

In other news, DCEU is still betting on Miller in The Flash as director Andy Muschietti confirmed the film's sequel would cast the controversial actor if it ever happened.

Speaking to the Discourse podcast, the filmmaker revealed, "If [a sequel] happens, yes," adding, "I don't think there's anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it."

"And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them," the filmmaker added.

Last August, Miller publicly apologised for their conduct and announced seeking mental health treatment.