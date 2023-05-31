Savannah Chrisley reflects on her past suicide attempt amid mental health struggle

Savannah Chrisley has recently reflected on her suicide attempt, saying it’s “more a cry for help”.



During her appearance on Unlocked podcast, Chrisley recalled past suicide attempt that left her hospitalised.

“I didn't really have a life-or-death experience, but I did try committing suicide so that potentially was maybe my life-or-death experience,” said the 25-year-old.

However, she revealed, “It was more a cry for help.”

Remembering how she was led to this decision at about 15 or 16 years old, Chrisley mentioned that this was the time when her family started filming their first USA Network reality series.

“It's so crazy because when you go through so much trauma, I feel like you're mind just blocks it out,” remarked the reality star.

For the unversed, Chrisley claim to fame was her reality show, Chrisley Knows Best from 2014 to 2021 and the spi-off Growing Up Chrisley from 2019 to 2021. Not only that, she also appeared in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens.

Chrisley explained, “I also feel like, too, there were maybe some side effects to what I had done to where it affected my memory but it all really was a blur.”

“I do remember waking up in the hospital and, you know, my parents being there and discussions being had. Even at that time, I remember lying to the doctors because I didn't want to be held at the hospital,” she disclosed.

Meanwhile, Chrisley opened up that her parents, Todd, who is a reality TV star and real estate developer, and Julie helped her come out of “bad depression”.

He would tell me life stories, his trauma and made me understand that no one is perfect here.

Chrisley added he said, “I've gone through stuff in my life, too. I've had trauma. I want you to feel comfortable.' And talking to me about it.”

“And it took me a while,” she concluded.