Sienna Miller and Oli Green's casual NYC outing with furry friends

Sienna Miller has a daughter with British actor Tom Sturridge

As they walked the streets, Miller's two dogs in tow, the couple appeared comfortable and at ease. Miller, who is 41 years old, donned a cream-colored hoodie from Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour, complemented by light gray sweatpants and brown suede sandals lined with shearling.

Her 25-year-old boyfriend kept it casual in a classic white t-shirt, dark blue slacks, and distressed leather boots.

The pair has been romantically linked since February 2022, and have since been seen attending various events together, such as the BAFTAs and the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

During their recent outing, Miller and Green were spotted walking to Magnolia Bakery to pick up some treats. Miller showed off her natural beauty by opting for a makeup-free look, while Green let his natural curls and stubble take center stage. The couple held hands and looked happy and relaxed in each other's company.

Miller, who shares a daughter with British actor Tom Sturridge, has had a tumultuous romantic history, with three broken engagements and a highly publicized relationship with her Alfie co-star, Jude Law.