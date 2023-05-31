Britney Spears's ex K-Fed demands her to confirm she's okay with sons' move to Hawaii

Kevin Federline, former husband of popstar Britney Spears, has urged her to send him a written statement granting him permission to take their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, to Hawaii permanently.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker, who has not met her boys in over a year now, has to approve K-Fed’s plans before Friday or else he will take the matter to the court.

As per TMZ, the former backup dancer has contacted the singer “several times” via his lawyer to reply to his request regarding their sons’ move but she has not replied yet.

The lawyer while speaking to the publication mentioned that Federline has the sole custody of the couple’s kids, however, Spears has visitation rights.

The attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, asked Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart “several times” to respond to their request by sending a letter or an email clearly stating that the singer is “okay with the move.”

He went on to reveal that “there should be no issue” with the two boys if Spears fails to respond as Federline has 100% legal custody and 100% de facto physical custody.

Kaplan revealed that K-Fed plans to relocate with his sons and wife Victoria Prince, who has a job offer from a university, by August 1st, 2023.

Spears has been given two days time before Federline takes the matter to the court asking them for a move-away order.

The popstar has not met her sons nor she is in contact with them for over a year.

The relationship between Spears and the boys worsened after her younger son discussed his mother in an interview with Daily Mail claiming she seeks attention with nude social media posts.

Further dishing on their bond with Spears, Jayden said, “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love; I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that.”

“It deeply saddens me to know [Jayden’s] outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother, and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!” Spears said in reaction.