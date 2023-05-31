Beyonce hires major help for Renaissance Tour, irks fellow performers

Beyoncé has reportedly invested in 12 seamstresses to create intricate costumes for her the Renaissance tour

Beyoncé is said to have indulged in extravagant spending by assembling a dedicated team of seamstresses for the purpose of creating an extraordinary wardrobe for her Renaissance Tour.



Currently gracing the stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until June 4 as part of her widely acclaimed world tour, Beyonce has captivated audiences with her stunning collection of on-stage designer ensembles and a setlist brimming with her greatest hits, including Love On Top and Formation.

A source told The Sun: "Beyoncé has enlisted all of the best seamstresses in London. She has more people working on her wardrobe than some major designers do. It is costing tens of thousands but she feels it's worth it for the spectacle of her tour, she wants to renew her outfits constantly."

Ahead of the festival season, other artists are purportedly less than thrilled about Beyonce's exclusive bookings of the industry's top specialists for an entire week.



As they prepare for their own performances, some have reportedly encountered difficulties finding available professionals for their own wardrobe needs. The situation has caused frustration for certain managers, with one resorting to personally seeking a cobbler's assistance to fix a pair of designer shoes, as all others had been previously booked by Beyonce.

Beyonce's statement stage attire has featured an array of eye-catching elements, including shimmering catsuits and exquisite metallic corsets and mini dresses created by renowned designers such as Alexander McQueen, Loewe, and David Koma.

Starting her London shows on Monday evening, Beyonce has left her devoted fans awestruck with her sensational performances, cementing her status as an extraordinary live performer.