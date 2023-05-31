Victoria Beckham emotional over David Beckham, daughter Harper's bond: SEE

Victoria Beckham captured a heartwarming moment between her husband David and their daughter Harper

David Beckham, the former footballer, and his 11 year old daughter, Harper Seven, made their way to the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday to join Sir Elton John for his final concert, and left Victoria Beckham feeling emotional.

The 48-year-old former footballer alongside his daughter was captured swaying in their seats, joyfully dancing along to Elton's iconic 1972 track, Crocodile Rock.

Harper couldn't contain her happiness as she wrapped her arms around her father's shoulder, while David showcased his impressive falsetto voice, harmonizing with the chorus.

Victoria Beckham, the renowned fashion designer and David's wife, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming clip of the duo.

In her post, the former Spice Girl expressed her love for David and their children, Brooklyn, Cruz, and Nicola, along with the caption: "Wait for it... I love you so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven Final show in London, we love you @eltonjohn x."

Sir Elton John, 76, bid farewell to the stage after his last performance at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday. The music legend will be retiring from touring following his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour, culminating in July.