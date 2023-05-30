Lawyer reveals how much money rapper Flo Rida is making

Rapper Flo Rida is making $30 million dollars each year by performing at private events, according to a report.

The New Yorker reported that the artist charges up to $1 million to perform at private events and does "at least" 30 each year.

Flo Rida's lawyer, Reginald Mathis, told the outlet that the rapper charges between $150,000 and $300,000 for private gigs in the United States, "depending on location, scale, and other particulars."

He made the revelation in a piece titled "How to Hire a Pop Star for Your Private Party."

The lawyer said that Flo charges up to $1 million For international gigs/

Mathis said that for a gig in Chicago, which lasted just 30 minutes, Flo's contract stipulated "private-jet travel, suitable accommodations" and a fee "in the six figures."

Flo Rida rose to fame in 2007 thanks to his hit song with T-Pain, "Low," which went platinum 10 times over and spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His 2009 and 2012 hits "Right Round" and "Whistle" also topped the charts. In total, he's sold over 100 million records worldwide.