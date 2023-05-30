Jennifer Aniston’s fans draw comparison between This Morning and The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston’s fans have recently found the similarity between This Morning and actress’ series The Morning Show.



According to Daily Mail, fans noted that Phillip Schofield’s exit from This Morning and his confession about his affair with a colleague had more likely been covered in season one of the series “pretty fantastically”.

One fan took to Twitter and reposted a screenshot of Holly Willoughby and Phillip making a cameo in The Morning Show and wrote, “Holly Willoughby is literally Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show. A show that they also featured in the background on... full circle moment? Or subliminal messages?”

Another tweeted, “Sorry but I haven't seen anyone draw the obvious comparison between #TheMorningShow and #ThisMorning stuff - very on the nose??”

“Like everybody yapping about what ifs and who knew - it's all covered in season one pretty fantastically no?”

A third user added, “We're basically watching #TheMorningShow in real life loool.”

“This whole @thismorning drama feels like watching @TheMorningShow in real time,” commented another user.