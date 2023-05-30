Georgina Rodriguez calls Eva Longoria 'most beautiful' Hollywood star and her inspiration

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has called a Hollywood star an ‘inspiration’ after meeting her at Cannes in France.

Rodriguez, who's a Spanish model, shared a snap of her meeting with American actress Eva Longoria, praising the Hollywood star as her inspiration.

The Argentinean beauty uploaded the photo of her meeting with the actress on her Instagram story, captioning: "My inspiration. The most beautiful of them all."

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo's former girlfriend Irina Shayk was also seen at the glitzy festival. The Russian model faced backlash over choice of dress as she rocked a see-through dress at the star-studded event.



Ronaldo is one of the most famous people alive at the moment. Despite his global popularity, the legendary footballer remains a grounded person. While, Georgina Rodríguez Hernández is a Spanish social media influencer and model.