Shraddha Kapoor reacts to claims she caused IPL final rains

On May 28, Shraddha Kapoor graced the pre-finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Regrettably, the much-awaited finals had to be cancelled due to a downpour, leaving everyone disheartened.



This unforeseen event sparked a flurry of memes on social media, with many users humorously attributing the sudden downpour to Shraddha herself.

Cricket enthusiasts were eagerly anticipating an epic clash between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad for the IPL finale. Sadly, the weather had different plans, as incessant rain prevented even a single delivery from taking place, ultimately forcing the final match to be rescheduled for the first time in IPL history.

Netizens swiftly transformed the situation into a meme festival, playfully suggesting that Shraddha Kapoor's association with numerous rain-themed songs in movies such as Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, and Half-Girlfriend might have influenced the unexpected rainfall.

In light of the fans' humorous gesture, Shraddha took to her social media platform to share a meme related to the rain meme trend, accompanied by her chosen emojis to convey her response.