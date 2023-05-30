Akshay Kumar carries LED backpack worth around INR 35000: Reports

Akshay's bag has Dragon LED light that blinks all the time

Akshay Kumar's new funky LED backpack has been going viral due to whopping price .i.e. 35000, reports.

The LED backpack has red eyes on display that blink all the time. The kind of backpack has numerous variants having different price ranges. The in-built features which the backpack has in it is something that makes it costly.

Reportedly, the bag is waterproof and consists of a built-in colour dot matrix screen. Moreover, it has the capability to connect to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

The Raksha Bandhan actor was spotted at Mumbai airport on returning from Uttarakhand after shooting for an upcoming film. He visited the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand and met his fans there.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in film Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.