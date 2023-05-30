Kim Kardashian pushing Khloe Kardashian to get back with cheater Tristan Thompson?

Kim Kardashian seems to be pressurizing her sister Khloe Kardashian to reconcile her romance with former cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The reality TV megastar has been showering praises on the NBA player on her social media accounts ever since the Good American co-founder has formed amicable relations with him.

Earlier this year, Tristan lost his mother, Andrea Thompson, suddenly after she suffered a heart attack. Since then, Khloe has been seen on multiple occasions with him despite breakup.

They even sparked reconciliation rumours, but Khloe was prompt to dismiss all the speculations, maintaining she is single.

Now, a psychologist, Jo Hemmings, has analyzed the Skims founder behaviour with Tristan, claiming that she wants her sister to reconcile with him.

"Kim has taken on a directional role in her younger sister’s personal life,” the expert told The Sun. "It has gone into overdrive. Kim sees the possibility of her sister and Tristan getting back together.”

"She has been making a pretty public statement of encouraging her and trying to move it along,” Jo added.

"Kim can’t stop now and appears to have this master plan because she thinks Tristan and Khloe should be back together.

"She probably doesn’t want Khloe to waste time or the opportunity,” she continued. "Kim clearly wants them to kiss and make up, but she really needs to be cautious about interfering.”

The expert went on to add that Kim is in “danger” of “pushing Khloe too hard to get back with Tristan – or at least forgive him."

"There is a part of Khloe that definitely hasn’t ruled out a reconciliation with Tristan despite her recent dating post," claimed Jo.

"Kim knows this and is trying to encourage it by showing up everywhere supporting him,” she added before claiming that Kim might be doing this due to regrets on her own divorce with Kanye West.

"She could be living her disappointment of the family breakup through Khloe,” she said. "Even bringing Khloe to The Usher concerts shows she has taken a protective, supportive role in Khloe’s life.”

"But again, Kim must be careful not to push too hard,” the expert warned Kim. "If she dominates Khloe's life for her own agenda, this won’t end nicely."