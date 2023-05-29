Sam Heughan opens up on building chemistry with Priyanka in 'Love Again'

Love Again actor Sam Heughan shared how he worked on building up chemistry with Priyanka Chopra for the film.
The actor added: "It started with (writer and director) Jim Strouse’s beautiful script. I loved the story and the characters. And then, when I found out Priyanka was involved, I was even more sold.”
“I am a huge fan of hers, and she is utterly brilliant as the heart of this movie. We got on so well from day one. She welcomed us all into her world. This is a film about love, but the ultimate love story is that of Priyanka and her wonderful husband, Nick."
Priyanka and Sam starrer Love Again is a romantic-comedy drama revolving around a woman who gives love another chance after her partner dies. Actor Celine Dion also has a vital role in the film.
Not just that, the Quantico actor’s husband singer Nick Jonas also has a cameo role in the film.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Citadel with Richard Madden, reports Hindustan Times.
