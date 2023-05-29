Kourtney Kardashian gets emotional about her kids

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared an emotional post about her children, saying she ‘cried for the past two days.’



Kourtney took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring herself and her kids Penelope and Reign.

She wrote in the caption, “Haven't seen my babies in 10 days, the longest I haven't seen them ever. Cried for the past 2 days.”

Kourtney further said, “Finally get to squeeze them tomorrow!"

According to reports, Kourtney has been traveling with her husband Travis Barker, who tours with his rock band, Blink-182.

Kourtney shares three children ---Mason, Penelope, and Reign--- with her ex-partner Scott Disick, whom she dated on-off for almost nine years.

Meanwhile, it is believed the kids are with Scott who celebrated his 40th birthday recently.