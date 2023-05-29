Sara Ali Khan shares what she learnt on her debut at Cannes Film Festival

Sara Ali Khan, who made her extremely glamorous debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, shared what she learnt on her visit to the most prestigious event.

Not just that, Khan also revealed meeting Hollywood famed Leonardo DiCaprio at the Cannes.

The Gaslight actress stated: “I think I learnt that every country has their own culture. Of course, we know this, but seeing it being celebrated. I was with actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris."

"I even met Leonardo DiCaprio. I think ultimately despite all our national differences, in terms of regions, the passion that we all feel is the same. Truly, it shows me how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries."

Moreover, when asked which Hollywood actor she would choose to walk the red carpet with, Khan responded: “I think right now Vicky Kaushal is the only one I’ll say though you said Hollywood, but Ryan Gosling. Main hamesha aise hi karti hoon, main sahi jawaab deke bol hi deti hoon!”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda. She is now looking forward to the release of her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, reports Pinkvilla.