Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello get cozy at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello were painting the town red at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, reveals insider.

The former lovebirds, who are reportedly rekindling their romance, appeared 'very physical' at the concert.

An insider tells Page Six: “At one point during the show, Shawn was sitting on a chair and Camila was in front of him, leaning on him,” the insider adds.

“He had his arms around her at another point and was spotted kissing her on the shoulder,” the attendee continues.

Both Shawn and Camilla were “some of the first celeb attendees to arrive in the VIP area of the venue”

“People in the audience looked away from the stage and back at the couple and even started cheering for them as they spotted them in the crowd,” the source recalls.

This comes after the couple in 2021 announced their breakup.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the duo wrote at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”