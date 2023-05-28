Bad Bunny irks fans to impress Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny has received backlash from fans for ditching his fashion sense to impress her new girlfriend, Kendall Jenner.



The singer rocked the same clothes as his model girlfriend, attracting huge backlash from fans.

Some eagle-eyed fans have questioned Bad Bunny's eccentric fashion sense, expressing confusion over how this could happen.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, who are making headlines for their whirlwind romance these days, have attracted attention with their appearance together at various events.

Social media users pointed out that both Kendall and Bunny were wearing similar attire. This observation became evident when the singer attended the Monaco Grand Prix.



Upon the release of images featuring Bad Bunny's outfit, people began criticizing him, speculating that he was stealing Kendall's outfit. This assumption arose because the supermodel had been seen wearing a strikingly similar design around the same time.

Meanwhile, few others came to support Bunny and claimed that if he wore that particular look at the Monaco Grand Prix, it was because Kendall herself supported him without any issues.

To put an end to the controversy,

A part from the controversy, the couple wasn't actually seen wearing identical outfits. The dress in question, a Jean-Paul Gaultier Max Mad design, is from a prestigious brand that creates clothing for both men and women.