Gal Gadot showers praises on Taylor Swift as she attends her concert with her baby

Gal Gadot showered praises on Tylor Swift after attending the singer's concert.
"Even with one happy and sleepy child i had the best time. Taylor Swift you're such an inspiration," she wrote while sharing a video from the event to her Instagram stories.
The "Wonder Woman" actress did not share the venue of Taylor Swift's performance.
Swift is reaping the rewards of her highly anticipated tour. Each event is estimated to generate more than $10 million, with ticket sales ranging between $11 million and $12 million per concert. The economic impact of Swift's tour is undeniable, according to Bloomberg.
Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses dangers of steroids in a latest interview
He admitted to lying to his network, his talent agency, as well as his friends and family
Jon Favreau elaborates on the process of Iron Man lead role selection on 15th anniversary
Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon left the crowds shocked after a rash decision
Niall Horan recently coached the third season of The Voice
Halle Berry manages to cap the amount at $110,000 per year