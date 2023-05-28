Gong Yoo from ‘Train to Busan’ discusses why he doesn’t reveal his MBTI

He elaborated on the reason while making an appearance on Salon Drip

Famous South Korean actor Gong Yoo reveals why he refuses to reveal his MBTI personality type. He elaborated on the reason while making an appearance on Salon Drip.

When the star was asked by the host Jang Do Yeon what his MBTI was, he admitted: “I’ve never revealed this on television or in interviews.”

When the host questioned why he chose not to do so, he simply remarked “I don’t want to” before elaborating further. He explained that he did not want people to think that they knew him simply because they knew his personality type.

“When someone’s MBTI is known, that makes it easier to feel like you already know that person. They’re like, ‘Oh, no wonder. I thought you were a certain MBTI.’ I didn’t like people thinking they knew me because they knew my MBTI.”

He added: “So I swore to myself never to share my MBTI.”

However, he decided to be generous and gave a hint at what it was, saying it starts with the letter “I” meaning that he comes under the introverted personality types.