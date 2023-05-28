John Stamos admits being angry at Olsen sisters on not returning to Fuller House

John Stamos has recently confessed he was “angry” after Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen declined to reprise their roles in Fuller House.

During his appearance on the latest episode of And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast; the Full House star recalled being furious after learning that the Olsen twins rejected the Netflix remake of the 90s show.

“When I did Fuller House, they didn’t wanna come back. And I was angry for a minute. And got out,” revealed Stamos.

Praising his Full House co-star Bob Saget, Stamos mentioned, “Bob Saget was very instrumental in keeping us all together.”

He continued, “The twins moved to New York and I gotta tell you, one of the only good things to come out of Bob’s, well ... Mary-Kate and Ashley, we didn’t see them much.”

“I mean, we stayed in touch a little bit, but Bob really did,” admitted the actor.

Stamos disclosed, “Olsen sisters were so great. You hear rumours, 'Oh, they hated their childhood, or they hated being on the show or whatever’.

“But they were, like, 'We loved our childhood. We loved being with you. We miss Bob’,” remarked Stamos.

He disclosed, “They came over to my house. They brought a pork chop and sage. I don’t know why, but thank you? It was a frozen pork chop, so that was really nice.”

“So, we stayed very close,” he added.