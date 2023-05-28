Holly Willoughby’s future on ‘This Morning’ shaky following Phillip Schofield scandal

The latter revealed in a statement to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger man

This Morning host Holly Willoughby’s future on the show seems shaky after Phillip Schofield’s affair scandal. The latter revealed in a statement to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger man.

In the shocking statement, he revealed that the affair took place with someone who he worked with on the show and that it happened while he was still with his wife. He went on to admit that he had been lying to his talent agency and network, along with his friends and family.

He announced his immediate resignation from the network and his talent agency dropped him as well. Soon after, the Mail revealed that Schofield met the young man when he was only 15 years old.

This scandal comes after the former host resigned from This Morning after two decades amid rumors of a feud with Willoughby. Naturally, the attention has turned to her as will since she was a host and close friend to the man for 13 years.

Willoughby said in a statement that she had previously confronted Schofield about the rumors which he had denied and that it was “very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Reports claim that her future on the show is looking very shaky as questions arise about who did and did not know about the affair at ITV. Former host on the show, Eamonn Holmes claimed that several of the bosses at the network knew of the relationship and even helped cover it up.

Willoughby is currently on a two week holiday with her family as she takes a break from the show, and it remains to be seen if she will return to This Morning.