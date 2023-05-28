Prime Video mocks Netflix's new policy on password-sharing

Amazon Prime Video mocked Netflix's recent crackdown on password-sharing, eliciting a similar response from netizens.
Netflix has begun implementing its policy of restricting password-sharing among users, despite backlash from subscribers. Prime Video UK took a dig at Netflix in a tweet, sharing a screenshot of its profile selection page that humorously stated, "Everyone who has our password [heart emoji]."
This tweet was a response to a 2017 tweet from Netflix that said, "Love is sharing a password," which now seems ironic.
Netflix users dissatisfied with the new policy wholeheartedly chimed in, appreciating Prime Video's blunt remark.
Netflix has been emailing users, informing them that sharing accounts outside of their household is against the rules. Users are given two options if suspected of account sharing: transferring a profile to a new subscription paid for by someone else or buying an additional membership for $7.99/£4.99 per month for each new member.
The second option provides the "extra member" with their own account and password.
