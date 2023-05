Taylor Swift, Ice Spice set stage ablaze as they perform ‘Karma’ live in New Jersey

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice enthralled fans with their energy as the duo performed the newly released collaboration at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, where the singing sensation sang and danced for nearly four hours and also wowed music lovers alongside Jack Antonoff and Phoebe Bridgers.

The two musicians closed the show as fans screamed loudly during the performance. The "Karma" remix was released Friday, the same day Swift delighted fans with a deluxe edition of Midnights. Before the surprise performance, the pop star debuted the song’s music video in front of 70,000 fans.



Spice has had a breakthrough year, recently reaching the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the hits "Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2" with Pink Pantheress and "Princess Diana" with Nicki Minaj.



Jack Antonoff, who frequently collaborates with Swift, joined the singer for an acoustic version of “Getaway Car.” Phoebe Bridgers, one of the opening acts on the tour along with “abcdefu” singer GAYLE, performed “Nothing New” with the pop star.

She played multiple songs from her recent album at the show, including the No.1 smash “Anti-Hero.” She also performed hits like “Shake It Off,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” “You Belong With Me,” “Willow,” “Cardigan,” “You Need to Calm Down” and “Look What You Made Me Do.”



Swift said as she trained for her epic Eras Tour earlier this year, the artist whose music helped her get ready for the close to four-hour shows was Ice Spice.



She said at the same time, the Bronx rapper reached out to see if the pop star was interested in doing a song together — And the “Karma” remix was born, which the pair performed Friday night in surprise form.

“I want to explain how this came about because it just felt like karma or fate or something,” She said during her first of three nights at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The singer continued: "I got reached out to by Ice Spice … what she didn’t know at the time is that … I was listening to pretty much exclusively just her music every single day, all day and getting in the zone to tour."

"And so I said, ‘Absolutely. When can we do it?’ So we immediately went in the studio … I just not only fell in love with her but just decided she’s the entire future,” she added.

"I’ve been around so many artists and so many artists that are starting out, but I’ve never been around someone who is that prepared and curious and focused on what she wants. So I was absolutely blown away," swift concluded.



Swift has released four albums — Lover, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights — since her last tour, which took place in 2018. She said while she was home during the pandemic when the concert business shut down and the music industry questioned if live performances would recover, she decided to write and record a ton of music.