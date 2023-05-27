Blackpink’s Jennie reacts to fight breaking out at their concert

K-pop group Blackpink took their Born Pink tour all the way to Macau for a show on May 21st and 22nd. Although the performances ended up going on without any problems, rumors of a fight began to take off later.
The rumors began with a girl attending the concert who claimed that she had gotten attacked by a man. “I got hit after coming here to watch a concert alone. I feel so wronged.”
She added: “My photo captured him and his girlfriend. They were a few rows behind me but squeezed their way to where I was. Then, I saw the girl kept staring at me, and just a little bit later, I got hit by the man.”
There was another video which showed a group of men fighting each other which later began to circulate on Chinese social media platforms. A clip was then revealed which showed Jennie spotting something in the audience and growing concerned, followed by her directing the staff to help out.
One netizen wrote: “This is so shameful. Jennie saw the two guys fighting and got the staff to intervene. I’m speechless.”
