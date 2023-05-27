Meghan Markle is ‘purely an opportunist’ using Prince Harry’s clout to build own brand

Meghan Markle has just come under fire for allegedly harboring the desires to leverage the ‘royal profile of a weak husband’ to build her own brand.
These accusations and claims have been brought to light by Erbil Gunasti, a film and TV producer.
He dished over everything regarding the Duchess of Sussex, right alongside GB News.
“This is America degenerating in front of our eyes – the ‘haves’ lording their moral superiority over a 'have not' populace that is struggling to put food on the table - and Meghan Markle symbolises it more than anyone.”
Mr Gunasti also went on to add, “As a Californian, she is striving to portray herself as a Hollywood star without paying the dues that her hard-working and immensely more talented forebears did to acquire similar status.”
“Many people in the US now see Meghan purely as an opportunist, leveraging the royal profile of a weak husband to build her own celebrity brand as the politically ambitious 41-year-old prepares, sooner or later, to run for public office.”
