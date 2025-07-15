Prince Harry issued warning as King Charles peace talks near shocking turn

Prince Harry received a serious warning as peace talks with King Charles might take a shocking turn for one key reason.

For the unversed, The Mail reported that the Duke of Sussex's chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines and the Sussexes’ U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire, met with the monarch's aide Tobyn Andreae in London.

It was reported that Harry and the King took the first step in order to initiate a conversation for reconciliation.

However, the former royal butler alerted the Duke of Sussex, cautioning him to be careful as his relationship with the monarch is pretty "damaged."

As per Express, Grant Harrold said, "It's a really good sign in principle [the secret meeting]. The fact they’ve got their teams speaking to each other is progress."

He added, "We don’t know if it was their idea or their teams’ idea, but I think it has to come from them."

Grant believes that the headline-making meeting showcased that the things between the Sussexes and the royal family are "complicated."

It’s not just them picking up the phone. It’s so damaged it’s got to be done in a more diplomatic and careful way, so there are no misunderstandings," he warned.

Grand said that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father is "trying to win" the King's trust back.

"[Harry] said his father won’t speak to him, so maybe this [peace summit] is them trying to work through that."