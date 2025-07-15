Prince Harry 'cardinal rule' breach made Charles 'cautious' of peace talks

Prince Harry's attempts to arrange reconciliation talks with King Charles have been complicated by a fundamental royal protocol breach, according to royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths.

Speaking on GB News, Griffiths explained that the Duke of Sussex had violated an unspoken rule by publicly commenting on private family matters, specifically speculating on the King's health.

Griffiths emphasised that Harry's comment, "we don't know how much time my father has left," went down extremely badly with the King. "He broke the cardinal rule which was speculating on the King's health," Griffiths stated.

This breach has created significant barriers to communication between father and son, making the King cautious about future interactions with Harry.

The royal commentator outlined the King's requirements for any future communication with his son. "I think he would be willing to meet his demands and it is a pretty simple demand, it is 'if I talk to you, can it not leak out on Oprah Winfrey or any other programme?'" Griffiths stated.

Establishing clear boundaries for private conversations would be essential, and Harry would need to agree not to repeat what goes on in private conversations.

The commentator revealed that Harry currently faces significant barriers in contacting his father. "Harry really wants reconciliation and to be able to freely speak to his father, at the moment he cannot get through to his father, he has to go through his aides," the expert revealed.

The King's health situation might be influencing his approach, with Griffiths suggesting that the King is "very circumspect at the moment and is perhaps in a more forgiving place."

The Prince of Wales remains firmly opposed to reconciliation with his younger brother, according to Griffiths. "William is in perfect health and is in no rush to make amends with his brother," she stated.

While the King may have informed William about his approach to Harry, William is unlikely to get involved in any reconciliation efforts.