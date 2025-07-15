Meghan Markle 'copies' Queen Camilla amid Harry-Charles peace talks

Meghan Markle has shared a heartwarming image of her rescue Beagle, Mia, via her lifestyle brand As Ever's Instagram account.

The post features Meghan sitting, enjoying a mint tea and petting Mia, who is standing on her hind legs and enjoying the attention.

The caption reads, "Summer afternoons, mint tea and the sweetest company," accompanied by a dog and teapot emoji. "(Hi, Mia!)" the post signed off sweetly.

The post came just hours after Queen Camilla shared an image of herself with her new rescue dog, Moley, a Jack Russell Terrier. The Queen's post featured a photo of her cradling Moley in the garden at Raymill, her private house in Wiltshire.

The caption read, "It was a fantastic afternoon at @Battersea - we are so grateful for all that you do!"

"Whilst Moley was keeping cool at home, he wishes he could have been reunited with some of his old friends," the Royal Family's official Instagram added.

Meghan's post and the Queen's post seem to highlight their shared love for rescue dogs. Meghan's rescue Beagle, Mia, was adopted by the Sussexes in 2022 from an animal testing centre.

Mia has previously featured in an As Ever post from May, showing her sniffing fresh vegetables. Queen Camilla has a history of adopting rescue dogs, having previously adopted two Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, from Battersea.

The coincidental posts come as details emerge of apparent peace talks between Prince Harry and King Charles's communications teams in an attempt to resolve their long-standing family dispute.

A source revealed, "The meeting was with Harry's blessing."