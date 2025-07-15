Buckingham Palace, Montecito draw up plans as Harry-Charles reunion looms

A major breakthrough in the rift between the Royal Family and the Sussexes emerged last week when the top aides from both sides were spotted together in an ‘informal’ meeting.

Prince Harry has been estranged from his cancer-stricken father King Charles for almost two years. Hence, the meeting has stirred fresh hope of a reconciliation between the father and son.

The Mail on Sunday revealed that the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, was spotted meeting King Charles’s communications secretary on July 9. Moreover, Liam Maguire, the Sussexes’s U.K. spokesperson was also present at the ‘informal’ meeting at a members-only club in London.

The meeting was reportedly set to that there are no clashes between the Sussexes and the Royals as they perform duties in their own domain.

A source told The Mirror that both parties believe that there needs to be a standard procedure and proper coordination in order to avoid any further conflicts from arsing.

“There also needs to be more openness between London and California about the timings of events and an end to the ambushing of announcements,” the insider told the outlet. “There is often a clashing of narratives, and that must stop if the royals and the Sussexes want to portray a closer sense of unity. It is, of course, a two-way street, however.”

The report explained that they may be an exchange of pre-briefings or courtesy notices for upcoming projects between Montecito and Buckingham Palace.