Prince William’s disapproval threatens to derail Harry-Charles reunion

Prince William, it seems, was deliberately left out of the secret peace summit held in London between on behalf of King Charles and Prince Harry.

The Prince of Wales has not been on speaking terms with his only sibling since the past three years and is still furious over everything that Harry has done to taint the royal family’s name in the public.

Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, caused the most damage as it revealed intimate details about the royals and the simmering rifts behind palace walls. Now, a royal expert believes, the future king should act wisely as the future king as the Sussexes would not hold back on their revenge this time.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may not shy away from “seeking revenge” if William refuses to make peace while King Charles does, per royal expert Andrew Norman Wilson.

“When Charles vacates the stage, as one day he must, and William is anointed, a middle-aged brother in exile, on non-speakers with the sovereign but with a potential audience of billions, could do incalculable damage,” he wrote in The Daily Mail.

“It would be miles better [than Harry writing another book, for instance], then, that the Sussexes be brought in from the cold. Both sides should be seeking, not only diplomatic and political help, but personal counsel.”

It is widely believed that Prince William wants nothing to do with his brother, despite having a close relationship with him once. Had William known about the talks, he may have stopped it from ever happening.

“All those who have William's best interests at heart – and this must include everyone who wants a bright future for the monarchy – must be begging him to extend some kind of olive branch to his wayward, disloyal and maddening younger sibling,” Wilson continued. “If Harry and his father find a way to be reconciled, that would be a fine thing. But it is the next reign – that of William V – that is likely to be longer and of far more consequence.”

The Mail on Sunday reported that Harry’s chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, and U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire, met with King Charles’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, in an informal meeting at a London members-only club.